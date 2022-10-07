Patch 2.1.008 is live

Share · View all patches · Build 9675124 · Last edited 7 October 2022 – 12:09:24 UTC by Wendy

In this patch we are introducing new developer tools which makes tackling the more complex levels a little bit more effective.

Breakpoints tool added: Now you can place breakpoints on components with a checkbox next to their name editor. During execution, your program will pause at these marked components, so you can debug what's happening at that specific point.

Comment tool added: You can decorate your solution with colorful comments, so you can navigate easier through your network of components.

Rotator now has an advanced mode: you can load directions from memory, odd numbers represent left turn and even numbers right turn.

ALAN has become way smarter!

We have reworked his path finding algorithm so he won't make silly, unnecessary turns in the overworld menu anymore.

Now you can cancel the process of adding a new peripheral or component by hitting the esc key.

We have also fixed various bugs which would cause unintended selection or movement of components.

Special thanks to youtuber "Handsome Dan Plays" for his feedback!

Cheers