Update 1.6.1 is out now - Patch Notes!

Update 1.6.1 is now rolling out on iOS, Android and Steam!
Balance Changes
- Hero XP
- The in-game XP required for Quincy, Cyber Quincy, Gwen, Science Gwen, Churchill and Sentai Churchill to reach each level has been reverted to the amounts used before 1.6.
- The intent of the v1.6 hero XP change was to limit the power of the stronger heroes in the early/mid game, requiring you to spend more money if you wish to obtain powerful abilities such as Obyn’s Wall of Trees on the same rounds as before. However this change has also affected the lesser used heroes, which was not necessary, and so we have reverted the change for those heroes in hopes that this will encourage more usage of them.
- Engineer Monkey
- xx4/xx5 Bloon Trap can no longer be affected by attack speed buffs such as Overclock
- x4x Overlock buff to Banana Farm changed from x1.67 to x1.5
Bug Fixes
- Fixed regen rainbow bloons crashing the game if allowed to regenerate indefinitely. Regen bloons will now stop regening while there is an exceptionally high number of bloons on screen.
- Fixed Buccaneer being unable to attack frozen MOABs with its ability
- Fixed longer upgrade descriptions overflowing from the text box.
- Fixed Sun Avatar drawing sacrifices from the Sun Temples range instead of the Sun Avatar’s range
- Fixed some players getting the previous season’s badge if they ended the season on 20 trophies
- Fixed some bloons appearing as magenta squares and being untargetable.
- Fixed BFB Colosseum not having animated water.
- Fixed incorrect text in Obyn’s brambles description
- Fixed UI overlapping incorrectly during some transitions
- Fixed lag during the tutorial
- Fixed daily freebie chest sometimes appearing in chest queue
- Fixed event rewards sometimes not being given if the event ended while a game was in progress.
- Fixed games sometimes restarting after a resync before both sides had properly synced.
- Fixed ads sometimes not giving rewards after watching them
Happy gaming!
