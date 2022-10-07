 Skip to content

Longvinter update for 7 October 2022

Bug fixes #6

Build 9674597 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Raised safe zone turret damage
  • Fixed the bug that allowed the safe zone turrets to be destroyed by dismanteling a tent next to it

