Speedbreak Hyperdrive Hotfix #1

- Fixed stats of secret level not showing proper score, time, and rank records
- Fixed level select screen to have proper background
- Fixed issue of gravity effects not properly applying during certain sequences, potentially hindering progress
- Fixed issue of jump ramps not activating trick state or launching player the proper height when inactive
- Intro to Fighter Jet Showdown will now play animation properly when first loading in
- Fighter Jet will now create a particle effect with sound when performing a trick
*Known issues
- Music and sound may mute when loading back into the game or loading back to the title screen, can be fixed by readjusting volume in settings. Issue is currently being looked into.
Changed files in this update