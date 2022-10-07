Update Notes Oct 6 2022

Small fixes
- Fixed known issues with racing.
- Fixed issue caused last update of not being able to drive vehicle the first time entered.
- Fixed issue of car indicating low gas after filling gas.
Trailers coming next update!
