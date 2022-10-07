 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 7 October 2022

Update Notes Oct 6 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9673891 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small fixes

  • Fixed known issues with racing.
  • Fixed issue caused last update of not being able to drive vehicle the first time entered.
  • Fixed issue of car indicating low gas after filling gas.

Trailers coming next update!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2142031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link