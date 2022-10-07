 Skip to content

魔塔地牢 update for 7 October 2022

22年10月 版本更新说明

Share · View all patches · Build 9673669

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.增加了新角色：占卜师，拥有21种多样强大的塔罗牌，7日签到即可解锁！（目前还有4个塔罗牌未实装）
2.修改DLC：异界之旅的上限值
3.增加7日签到宝箱
4.增加新进入游戏的老手福利以及新手教程
5.修复了大量已知bug
6.加入新的技能与装备以及部分技能装备的平衡性调整
7.优化转生流程/优化了寻路功能/优化地牢操作，优化地牢初始界面
8.增加装备的套装一键替换功能

