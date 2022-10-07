v1.1.7 Patch Notes

This patch focuses on improving parts of the game that were unintentionally confusing or frustrating.
General
- Due to popular demand, the Slime Racing minigame is now 14% easier; Slime Sewer still remains the Dark Souls of minigames
- The first jump in Demon Claw Swamp is more straightforward; this jump was unintentionally made confusing late in development after a quality of life feature was added
- The final puzzle in Bree Tree Ruins now has a more clear jump route
- Removed the "+8 hours" text when sleeping; it implied the bed had an 8 hour cooldown when the actual cooldown is 4 hours
- Updated the flavor text on Marked Critical
Balance
- Sanctuary Bead has been changed from 100% to 50% chance to remove a condition
- Vial of Poison now adds Stealth
Bug Fixes
- Raft positions in the north-west corner of Lamia's Lair now reset when leaving the room
- The Soul Bound battle tip no longer players every time you encounter a Heart enemy in a Standard Battle
- Black Powder can no longer damage the Prophet
- Fixed an occasional crash during the Matriarch battle
- Zario no longer uses his charge skill twice in a single turn
- Petrified Wood now actually does what it says it will
