Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition update for 7 October 2022

Update 2.0.1e

Update 2.0.1e

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, crusaders!

A quick hot-fix 2.0.1e is available now:

  • If an island boss previously didn't appear on their island in The Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC, they will appear now;
  • Island bosses in the Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC no longer drop duplicates of quest items;
  • Some islands in the Treasures of the Midnight Isles DLC, when playing in the integration mode in the main campaign, could be totally empty – fixed;
  • Table and chairs have been returned to the heroes' party in the Defender's Heart;
  • Fixed the issue with the invisible NPCs in the flashback cutscene after the interaction with the Wardstone;
  • Arcanists couldn't memorize spells, when playing with a controller – fixed.

