Update 2.0.1e

Hello, crusaders!
A quick hot-fix 2.0.1e is available now:
- If an island boss previously didn't appear on their island in The Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC, they will appear now;
- Island bosses in the Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC no longer drop duplicates of quest items;
- Some islands in the Treasures of the Midnight Isles DLC, when playing in the integration mode in the main campaign, could be totally empty – fixed;
- Table and chairs have been returned to the heroes' party in the Defender's Heart;
- Fixed the issue with the invisible NPCs in the flashback cutscene after the interaction with the Wardstone;
- Arcanists couldn't memorize spells, when playing with a controller – fixed.
