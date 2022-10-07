 Skip to content

Banana Shooter update for 7 October 2022

Fix some hacking problem And change ready up scene

Build 9673582

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update

1.new ready up scene
2.add vending machine (can get soda)
3.lobby kill leaderboard

Fix

1.you can not stuck on walls now

Changed files in this update

