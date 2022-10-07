0.1.3.0 | Bugfix Patch

- Added a lobby search tab in the Main Menu, allowing players to search for active lobbies (lobby leaders can make them private).
- Fixed an issue that made the Creature be able to see players even when behind cover.
- Fixed an issue that left players frozen if more than one player tried to unlock a door at the same time.
- Fixed an issue when searching for a multiplayer game many times that would result in an error.
- Fixed an issue that allowed the Creature to cross into locked areas.
- Fixed an issue that allowed the Security Officer to see the creature through locker doors when using night vision.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Commander to not be bloody when using cloak.
Creature AI:
- Changed the Creature behavior so that when it hurts a player and gets them to the almost dead state, if it hears or sees someone else it will go after them, giving them a chance to escape.
- Players can only get to the almost dead state once. The second time the creature hurts them from the hurt state, it will grab them and kill them directly.
- The almost dead state only lasts for 60 seconds now.
Changed files in this update