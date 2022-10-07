 Skip to content

Horrors of Space update for 7 October 2022

0.1.3.0 | Bugfix Patch

7 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a lobby search tab in the Main Menu, allowing players to search for active lobbies (lobby leaders can make them private).
  • Fixed an issue that made the Creature be able to see players even when behind cover.
  • Fixed an issue that left players frozen if more than one player tried to unlock a door at the same time.
  • Fixed an issue when searching for a multiplayer game many times that would result in an error.
  • Fixed an issue that allowed the Creature to cross into locked areas.
  • Fixed an issue that allowed the Security Officer to see the creature through locker doors when using night vision.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Commander to not be bloody when using cloak.

Creature AI:

  • Changed the Creature behavior so that when it hurts a player and gets them to the almost dead state, if it hears or sees someone else it will go after them, giving them a chance to escape.
  • Players can only get to the almost dead state once. The second time the creature hurts them from the hurt state, it will grab them and kill them directly.
  • The almost dead state only lasts for 60 seconds now.

