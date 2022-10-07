 Skip to content

异世界攻略组 Isekai Team update for 7 October 2022

T5 Temporary update

异世界攻略组 Isekai Team update for 7 October 2022

T5 Temporary update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.When frozen, the player gains a brief immunity to freezing, preventing the player from freezing in a short period of time
2.Increased the speed at which players can unfreeze when pressing 'A' and 'D'
3.Removed secondary damage from wand weapons normal attack, but still retains the area damage of a wand weapon's normal attack
4.Removed area damage from wand weapons charged attack and replaced it with single damage
5.Wand weapons retain their enchantment when triggered by 'Magic Combination'

