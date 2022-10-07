1.When frozen, the player gains a brief immunity to freezing, preventing the player from freezing in a short period of time
2.Increased the speed at which players can unfreeze when pressing 'A' and 'D'
3.Removed secondary damage from wand weapons normal attack, but still retains the area damage of a wand weapon's normal attack
4.Removed area damage from wand weapons charged attack and replaced it with single damage
5.Wand weapons retain their enchantment when triggered by 'Magic Combination'
异世界攻略组 Isekai Team update for 7 October 2022
T5 Temporary update
1.When frozen, the player gains a brief immunity to freezing, preventing the player from freezing in a short period of time
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update