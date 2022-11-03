- Allow cutscenes to be skipped. Hold ESC or the Cancel button.
- Change default keyboard bindings to Z, X, and C.
- Add warning about using a gamepad.
- Hide HUD when preparing to publish a level to huckleberryfieldsforever.com
- Fix crash when door index is wrong.
- Fix ghosts being grabbable with whip.
- Fix game timer to include both 3d0h and 0h.
- Fix birds being rendered above water.
Huckleberry Fields Forever update for 3 November 2022
Update Notes for November 2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
