Huckleberry Fields Forever update for 3 November 2022

Update Notes for November 2

  • Allow cutscenes to be skipped. Hold ESC or the Cancel button.
  • Change default keyboard bindings to Z, X, and C.
  • Add warning about using a gamepad.
  • Hide HUD when preparing to publish a level to huckleberryfieldsforever.com
  • Fix crash when door index is wrong.
  • Fix ghosts being grabbable with whip.
  • Fix game timer to include both 3d0h and 0h.
  • Fix birds being rendered above water.

