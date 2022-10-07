 Skip to content

Directly Drink Milk from Cow update for 7 October 2022

Directly Drink milk from Cow 1.24.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where if a caller hung up immediately after receiving a call where texts would continue to flash

Changed files in this update

Directly Drink milk from Cow 1.01.1 Depot 1924442
