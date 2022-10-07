- Language setting change bug is fixed
- Mouse cursor is visible in menu when joypad connected
- Resolution change bug is fixed
- Resolution accept button will apear when fullscreen check or resolution changes
- Resolution accept button notice added
눈 떠보니 임진왜란이었다 - Back To the Joseon update for 7 October 2022
7 Oct. 2022 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
