눈 떠보니 임진왜란이었다 - Back To the Joseon update for 7 October 2022

7 Oct. 2022 Update

7 Oct. 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Language setting change bug is fixed
  • Mouse cursor is visible in menu when joypad connected
  • Resolution change bug is fixed
  • Resolution accept button will apear when fullscreen check or resolution changes
  • Resolution accept button notice added

Depot 2114171
