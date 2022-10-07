 Skip to content

Pineapple Island update for 7 October 2022

v2.0 update, we polished game art

Build 9672942

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We updated a lot in this version, so we set version to 2.0. The main updates are list as follows:

  1. We polished the game art
  2. Updated engine and now the performance is good.
  3. Engine interface, we plan to release our engine.

