v2.0 update, we polished game art

We updated a lot in this version, so we set version to 2.0. The main updates are list as follows:
- We polished the game art
- Updated engine and now the performance is good.
- Engine interface, we plan to release our engine.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
We updated a lot in this version, so we set version to 2.0. The main updates are list as follows:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update