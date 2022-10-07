- Fixed the problem that the score would be calculated repeatedly when Hunter is resurrected
- Fixed the problem that AI gets stuck in Wailing Keep
- Fixed some special effects display problems
- Fixed the connection problems
Hunt-or-Haunt update for 7 October 2022
Release Note 2022/10/07
