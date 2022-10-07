 Skip to content

Hunt-or-Haunt update for 7 October 2022

Release Note 2022/10/07

Share · View all patches · Build 9672924 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the problem that the score would be calculated repeatedly when Hunter is resurrected
  2. Fixed the problem that AI gets stuck in Wailing Keep
  3. Fixed some special effects display problems
  4. Fixed the connection problems

