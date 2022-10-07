 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Azarine Heart update for 7 October 2022

Alpha Build 1.1 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9672534 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Acadia is now twice the size! Have fun exploring all the interesting new places!!
  • New map accessed by pressing A, complete with landmarks.
  • A dozen new locations; Sul, Fort Palegrave, Sedna Chapel, the Hanging Tree, Camp Zella, Hern's Tomb, and more!
  • Fixed some exits and entrances that couldn't be accessed.
  • New weapons; Bloody Epee, Lion's Claw, Elven Bow, etc...
  • New follower: Shep!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2157291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link