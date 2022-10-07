Alpha Build 1.1 Update

- Acadia is now twice the size! Have fun exploring all the interesting new places!!
- New map accessed by pressing A, complete with landmarks.
- A dozen new locations; Sul, Fort Palegrave, Sedna Chapel, the Hanging Tree, Camp Zella, Hern's Tomb, and more!
- Fixed some exits and entrances that couldn't be accessed.
- New weapons; Bloody Epee, Lion's Claw, Elven Bow, etc...
- New follower: Shep!
