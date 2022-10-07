- Changed sounds to be more consistent in presentation, and to position them in stereo.
- Made sounds get quieter in the dark or when further away.
- Fixed Trample Destructibles upgrade (it broke in the last patch or so).
- Fixed broken Transform spells. Melee attacks now work again while transformed.
- Fixed music on initial level load (before moving) to reflect presence of enemies.
- Fixed crash on using an Identification Glass with no other items in inventory.
Are You A Wizard update for 7 October 2022
Patch Notes v0.1.24
