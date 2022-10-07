 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nova Slash: Unparalleled Power update for 7 October 2022

ACHIEVEMENTS ARE HERE!

Share · View all patches · Build 9672417 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Upon request, we've created achievements! Show us your awesome power by unlocking them all!

Changed files in this update

Nova Slash: Unparalleled Power Windows Depot 1896511
  • Loading history…
Nova Slash: Unparalleled Power Mac Depot 1896512
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link