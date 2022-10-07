Verison 1.1.5r is Live!

Good evening Avalicians! This update addresses the notorious "direction lock" glitch at last, adds a missing vinyl to the game, and contains many other fixes, balance tweaks, and visual updates.
General
- The internal flags for locking the player's direction and hiding their tail sprite are now reset by default when player animation is changed, to forcefully reset these variables when animator clips themselves do not. This should fix issues where the player's direction was locked in some cases, like entering cutscenes during an animation that locks player's direction; and also similar issues when Lilac's hair or Carol's/Milla's tails could sometimes disappear.
- Lilac's extra velocity granted by Blink Dash gets reset on KO.
Audio
- Added a missing vinyl for City Hall's music to Digo's shop in Adventure Square. This brings the total number of vinyl in the game to 90. Please note that the track IDs from Adventure Square onwards in the jukebox have been increased by 1 accordingly; This new numbering will be used in the official OST once we start work on it.
- Swapped the two "slam" sound effects so that the more intense sound will play for bosses.
Avian Museum
- Touched up a few tiles, specifically the metronome platforms, flip platforms, plant column interiors, mesh fencing, stone columns, and the geometric shapes in the virtual area.
- Adjusted the way Drake Coccoon and its weak points register damage to avoid situations where the spider would automatically self destruct if all of its remaining weakpoints are offscreen. Also forced its velocity to zero when firing electric orbs to prevent it from occasionally sliding during this state.
Zao Land
- Circle Conveyors now properly follow delta time and won't add more velocity on higher refresh rates.
Battlesphere
- Tightened the collision geometry in Galactic Rumble and make the bordering terrain exist on all three collision layers. This should prevent issues with players falling through the stage.
- In Rolling Thunder, moved the rightmost button 32 pixels to the right to make it less likely that players will accidentally reset the marble while pushing the switch beside it.
Tidal Gate
- Fixed an issue where the player could break the intro of the Shell Growth fight by creating a special case for boost rings which temporarily blocks input.
Nalao Lake
- Moved the larger spring wall to the right slightly so that it is no longer resting on sloped terrain, which was causing the player's moment in the second half of the stage to be erroneously halted if they dashed at it while grounded.
- Infected Aqua Troopers should now play their sword swing sounds just like the normal variants.
Lightning Tower
- Made adjustments so that the player will no longer need to chase the spark as closely after the first Drake Cocoon in order to ensure the relevant doors open, and also to ensure they're less likely to miss the marble next to the relevant node.
- Addressed two potential softlocks with the second Drake Cocoon: one where it would be destroyed by a crystal box before it could break through the floors, and another where the player being too high could lead to the Drake Cocoon not destroying all of the floors.
- Slightly eased spark timing on this same ascent. In the event that the sparks cause the circuit guns to fire at the same time instead of alternating, it should now be reasonably possible to climb past them without getting hit.
- Red flashing on circuit guns has been eased to a gentler orange flashing.
Ancestral Forge
- Keyfish fountains will now lower themselves into the ground when the keyfish inside is collected. This should help prevent new players from mistaking them for locks when backtracking.
- The top-most keyfish fountain in the first water room has been moved from its original platform to the terrain on the left.
- Added an additional vertical path on the left side of the first water room to make backtracking to the first keyfish lock more intuitive. This extra path contains another water shield, as well.
- Adjusted the camera boundary of the area with two locks in the first water room so that the keyblock wall on the right side is easier to see.
Clockwork Arboretum
- Rotating gears now properly follow delta time and won't add more velocity on higher refresh rates.
- Shuffled the Z order of all terrain in the stage in an attempt to fix Z fighting at high zoomout.
Inversion Dymamo
- Removed a few excess enemies and spikes.
- Small adjustment to top route at the end of the level to make it more navigable.
Time Capsule Sidequest
- Some of the stage geometry in the secret level has been touched up. Added springs to help with navigation, additional hiding spots, and an additional metal shield container.
- The weakpoint of the secret boss is now slightly bigger.
- Decreased the height of the hologram's attack box by 8 pixels so that characters other than Carol can jump over it with a single maximum height jump (with proper timing).
Changed files in this update