Project Absentia update for 7 October 2022

Early Access Episode 1 version 1.4.3

Build 9671588

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's another patch.

  • Accessibility Option - inverting mouse x/y options are now exposed in the mouse menus.
  • Texture alignment issues in E1M5 fixed.
  • Updated one of the wanted posters. Yes, this is an important fix.
  • Removed an unused sound.
  • Dropped support for the ZX Spectrum and Commodore PET.

For people with current playthroughs - your savestates will possibly break. Use the beta branch ep1-1.4.2 to use the previous build. Older builds will be kept around as long as possible for people to finish their playthroughs on. Check out more information here.

