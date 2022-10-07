Early Access Episode 1 version 1.4.3

Here's another patch.

Accessibility Option - inverting mouse x/y options are now exposed in the mouse menus.

Texture alignment issues in E1M5 fixed.

Updated one of the wanted posters. Yes, this is an important fix.

Removed an unused sound.

Dropped support for the ZX Spectrum and Commodore PET.

For people with current playthroughs - your savestates will possibly break. Use the beta branch ep1-1.4.2 to use the previous build. Older builds will be kept around as long as possible for people to finish their playthroughs on. Check out more information here.