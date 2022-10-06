 Skip to content

Made Beaver update for 6 October 2022

Patch Notes for 1.0.15

Share · View all patches · Build 9671517 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Refined fur market dynamics.
  • Fixed fur market bias bug that resulted in prices slowly drifting lower.
  • Fixed minor pathing issues.
  • Fixed high stock indicator bug for new forts with distant transports.
  • Limited displayed Ledger entries to 200 for performance reasons.
  • Dropped build number from patch notes.

