- Refined fur market dynamics.
- Fixed fur market bias bug that resulted in prices slowly drifting lower.
- Fixed minor pathing issues.
- Fixed high stock indicator bug for new forts with distant transports.
- Limited displayed Ledger entries to 200 for performance reasons.
- Dropped build number from patch notes.
Made Beaver update for 6 October 2022
Patch Notes for 1.0.15
Patchnotes via Steam Community
