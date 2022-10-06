 Skip to content

Planet Surfer Playtest update for 6 October 2022

Patch 1.5.2

Patch 1.5.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Level 40 ending point is now more clearly marked
  • Coins now working and tracking more effectively
  • New tool-tip on the shrink drive tutorial
  • New tool-tip on the spike shell level
  • Spiky shells now blend in better with the environment

