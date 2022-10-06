 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 6 October 2022

ClientVersion 5472

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Danish, Finnish, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Portuguese, Traditional Chinese, Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Dutch, English, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Polish, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Bracers of the Cavern Luminar
  • Modified Economy Item: Mace of Aeons
  • Modified Economy Item: Bracers of Aeons
  • Modified Economy Item: Bracers of Aeons of the Crimson Witness
  • Modified Economy Item: Jewel of Aeons
  • Modified Economy Item: Claszian Apostasy Head
  • Removed Economy Item: Manulli Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • Removed Economy Item: PGG Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Immortal Legs: Age of Attrition - Legs
    • Giftable: 0
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Immortal Arms: Age of Attrition - Arms
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
    • Giftable: 0
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Economy Item: Age of Attrition
  • New Immortal Back: Age of Attrition - Body
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
    • Giftable: 0
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Immortal Head: Age of Attrition - Head
    • Contains 4 particle effects
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
    • Contains a custom ability icon for Onslaught
    • Contains a custom ability icon for Begin Onslaught
    • Giftable: 0
    • NOT TRADABLE

English Localization

  • npc_dota_hero_none: --
  • npc_dota_hero_queenofpain: Queen of Pain
  • npc_dota_hero_antimage: Anti-Mage
  • npc_dota_hero_antimage_persona1: Anti-Mage (Wei)
  • npc_dota_hero_kunkka: Kunkka
  • npc_dota_hero_lina: Lina
  • npc_dota_hero_mirana: Mirana
  • npc_dota_hero_mirana_persona1: Mirana (Persona)
  • npc_dota_hero_slardar: Slardar
  • npc_dota_hero_lion: Lion
  • npc_dota_hero_phantom_assassin: Phantom Assassin
  • npc_dota_hero_phantom_assassin_persona1: Phantom Assassin (Asan)
  • npc_dota_hero_tidehunter: Tidehunter
  • npc_dota_hero_witch_doctor: Witch Doctor
  • npc_dota_hero_vengefulspirit: Vengeful Spirit
  • npc_dota_hero_juggernaut: Juggernaut
  • npc_dota_hero_earthshaker: Earthshaker
  • npc_dota_hero_pudge: Pudge
  • npc_dota_hero_bane: Bane
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Crystal Maiden
  • npc_dota_hero_sven: Sven
  • npc_dota_hero_skeleton_king: Wraith King
  • npc_dota_hero_storm_spirit: Storm Spirit
  • npc_dota_hero_sand_king: Sand King
  • npc_dota_hero_nevermore: Shadow Fiend
  • npc_dota_hero_drow_ranger: Drow Ranger
  • npc_dota_hero_axe: Axe
  • npc_dota_hero_bloodseeker: Bloodseeker
  • npc_dota_hero_phantom_lancer: Phantom Lancer
  • npc_dota_hero_razor: Razor
  • npc_dota_hero_morphling: Morphling
  • npc_dota_hero_zuus: Zeus
  • npc_dota_hero_tiny: Tiny
  • npc_dota_hero_puck: Puck
  • npc_dota_hero_windrunner: Windranger
  • npc_dota_hero_lich: Lich
  • npc_dota_hero_shadow_shaman: Shadow Shaman
  • npc_dota_hero_riki: Riki
  • npc_dota_hero_enigma: Enigma
  • npc_dota_hero_tinker: Tinker
  • npc_dota_hero_sniper: Sniper
  • npc_dota_hero_necrolyte: Necrophos
  • npc_dota_hero_warlock: Warlock
  • npc_dota_hero_beastmaster: Beastmaster
  • npc_dota_hero_venomancer: Venomancer
  • npc_dota_hero_faceless_void: Faceless Void
  • npc_dota_hero_death_prophet: Death Prophet
  • npc_dota_hero_pugna: Pugna
  • npc_dota_hero_templar_assassin: Templar Assassin
  • npc_dota_hero_viper: Viper
  • and 95 more.

Heroes

  • npc_dota_hero_drow_ranger: Added new attribute versus scale with value of 1
  • npc_dota_hero_hoodwink: Added new attribute versus scale with value of 1.20000
  • npc_dota_hero_primal_beast: Added new attribute versus scale with value of 0.70000

Changed files in this update

