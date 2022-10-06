Dota 2 update for 6 October 2022
ClientVersion 5472
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Danish, Finnish, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Portuguese, Traditional Chinese, Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Dutch, English, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Polish, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Bracers of the Cavern Luminar
- Modified Economy Item: Mace of Aeons
- Modified Economy Item: Bracers of Aeons
- Modified Economy Item: Bracers of Aeons of the Crimson Witness
- Modified Economy Item: Jewel of Aeons
- Modified Economy Item: Claszian Apostasy Head
- Removed Economy Item: Manulli Talent Voice Line - International 2022
- Removed Economy Item: PGG Talent Voice Line - International 2022
- New Immortal Legs: Age of Attrition - Legs
- Giftable: 0
- NOT TRADABLE
- New Immortal Arms: Age of Attrition - Arms
- Contains an ambient particle effect
- Giftable: 0
- NOT TRADABLE
- New Economy Item: Age of Attrition
- New Immortal Back: Age of Attrition - Body
- Contains an ambient particle effect
- Giftable: 0
- NOT TRADABLE
- New Immortal Head: Age of Attrition - Head
- Contains 4 particle effects
- Contains an ambient particle effect
- Contains a custom ability icon for
Onslaught
- Contains a custom ability icon for
Begin Onslaught
- Giftable: 0
- NOT TRADABLE
English Localization
- npc_dota_hero_none:
--
- npc_dota_hero_queenofpain:
Queen of Pain
- npc_dota_hero_antimage:
Anti-Mage
- npc_dota_hero_antimage_persona1:
Anti-Mage (Wei)
- npc_dota_hero_kunkka:
Kunkka
- npc_dota_hero_lina:
Lina
- npc_dota_hero_mirana:
Mirana
- npc_dota_hero_mirana_persona1:
Mirana (Persona)
- npc_dota_hero_slardar:
Slardar
- npc_dota_hero_lion:
Lion
- npc_dota_hero_phantom_assassin:
Phantom Assassin
- npc_dota_hero_phantom_assassin_persona1:
Phantom Assassin (Asan)
- npc_dota_hero_tidehunter:
Tidehunter
- npc_dota_hero_witch_doctor:
Witch Doctor
- npc_dota_hero_vengefulspirit:
Vengeful Spirit
- npc_dota_hero_juggernaut:
Juggernaut
- npc_dota_hero_earthshaker:
Earthshaker
- npc_dota_hero_pudge:
Pudge
- npc_dota_hero_bane:
Bane
- npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden:
Crystal Maiden
- npc_dota_hero_sven:
Sven
- npc_dota_hero_skeleton_king:
Wraith King
- npc_dota_hero_storm_spirit:
Storm Spirit
- npc_dota_hero_sand_king:
Sand King
- npc_dota_hero_nevermore:
Shadow Fiend
- npc_dota_hero_drow_ranger:
Drow Ranger
- npc_dota_hero_axe:
Axe
- npc_dota_hero_bloodseeker:
Bloodseeker
- npc_dota_hero_phantom_lancer:
Phantom Lancer
- npc_dota_hero_razor:
Razor
- npc_dota_hero_morphling:
Morphling
- npc_dota_hero_zuus:
Zeus
- npc_dota_hero_tiny:
Tiny
- npc_dota_hero_puck:
Puck
- npc_dota_hero_windrunner:
Windranger
- npc_dota_hero_lich:
Lich
- npc_dota_hero_shadow_shaman:
Shadow Shaman
- npc_dota_hero_riki:
Riki
- npc_dota_hero_enigma:
Enigma
- npc_dota_hero_tinker:
Tinker
- npc_dota_hero_sniper:
Sniper
- npc_dota_hero_necrolyte:
Necrophos
- npc_dota_hero_warlock:
Warlock
- npc_dota_hero_beastmaster:
Beastmaster
- npc_dota_hero_venomancer:
Venomancer
- npc_dota_hero_faceless_void:
Faceless Void
- npc_dota_hero_death_prophet:
Death Prophet
- npc_dota_hero_pugna:
Pugna
- npc_dota_hero_templar_assassin:
Templar Assassin
- npc_dota_hero_viper:
Viper
- and 95 more.
Heroes
- npc_dota_hero_drow_ranger: Added new attribute
versus scalewith value of
1
- npc_dota_hero_hoodwink: Added new attribute
versus scalewith value of
1.20000
- npc_dota_hero_primal_beast: Added new attribute
versus scalewith value of
0.70000
Extra notes