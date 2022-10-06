 Skip to content

Sci-Fantasy Defence update for 6 October 2022

Sci-Fantasy Defence Update v1.4.2 Released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed gameplay to wave based. Each wave has a feature (for example: increased armor, regen, etc.)
  • All turrets and weapons now can be upgraded to level 3 and have a special feature (lasergun - paththrough armor, railgun - big damage on one creature, etc.) Upgrades also gives unique stats.
  • Removed blue skull (spread shot). Now it's can only be obtained by specific turrets
  • Added healthbars

