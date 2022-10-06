 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nordicandia update for 6 October 2022

1.0.9 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9670629 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major

  • Added loot filter sharing - you can now export a loot filter so other players can search for it and download.
    Re-exporting an existing exported filter will overwrite it on the server (but other players need to re-download it to get the latest changes)
  • Fixed an issue where too much experience could be granted in rare cases

Minor

  • Helheim keys now drop in area 9-1 or higher
  • Improved Summon Wolf AI (again) to be more aggressive
  • Added custom cursor on PC
  • Added support for chat moderation
  • Fixed an issue with Solitary being applied incorrectly
  • Fixed an issue with heating stones success rate
  • Fixed chain lightning Chains mastery so that it's correctly affected by skill power
  • Fixed Mage Elusiveness passive so it correctly reduces cooldown
  • Fixed an issue with relic of blessing
  • Fixed an issue with Opal costs for premium features being displayed incorrectly
  • Fixed helheim rewards not being distributed correctly
  • Fixed text being cut off when editing guild description
  • Fixed some localization issues
  • Fixed helheim rewards sometimes not being granted correctly in season game modes

Changed files in this update

Nordicandia Content Depot 1503791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link