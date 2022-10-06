1.0.9 Patch Notes

Major
- Added loot filter sharing - you can now export a loot filter so other players can search for it and download.
Re-exporting an existing exported filter will overwrite it on the server (but other players need to re-download it to get the latest changes)
- Fixed an issue where too much experience could be granted in rare cases
Minor
- Helheim keys now drop in area 9-1 or higher
- Improved Summon Wolf AI (again) to be more aggressive
- Added custom cursor on PC
- Added support for chat moderation
- Fixed an issue with Solitary being applied incorrectly
- Fixed an issue with heating stones success rate
- Fixed chain lightning Chains mastery so that it's correctly affected by skill power
- Fixed Mage Elusiveness passive so it correctly reduces cooldown
- Fixed an issue with relic of blessing
- Fixed an issue with Opal costs for premium features being displayed incorrectly
- Fixed helheim rewards not being distributed correctly
- Fixed text being cut off when editing guild description
- Fixed some localization issues
- Fixed helheim rewards sometimes not being granted correctly in season game modes
