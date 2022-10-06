Patch 1.0.15d
10/6/2022
- Changed Rat Reaper bestiary entry to say Shadow Crash instead of saying Execute.
- Guarding when going back to campaign 1 and 2 missions after completing the first mission of
campaign 3 will now show all guard options.
- Fixed it to no longer say 'Chains has died.' in combat log when destroying chains from Rat
executioner/reaper.
- Fixed an issue where scripted highlights behind some objects in Hero Lodge interior were glitched
if the base object had been rotated.
- Added 'World Map' word tooltip when mousing over the clickable map in Hero Lodge interior.
- Fixed bug where you could mouse over certain enemies while on click to continue load screen and
- 'T to expand' tracker tooltip would show up.
- World map will now show current location as an X (whether at Hero Lodge or on an Away Mission).
