Hero Lodge update for 6 October 2022

Patch 1.0.15d

10/6/2022

  • Changed Rat Reaper bestiary entry to say Shadow Crash instead of saying Execute.
  • Guarding when going back to campaign 1 and 2 missions after completing the first mission of
    campaign 3 will now show all guard options.
  • Fixed it to no longer say 'Chains has died.' in combat log when destroying chains from Rat
    executioner/reaper.
  • Fixed an issue where scripted highlights behind some objects in Hero Lodge interior were glitched
    if the base object had been rotated.
  • Added 'World Map' word tooltip when mousing over the clickable map in Hero Lodge interior.
  • Fixed bug where you could mouse over certain enemies while on click to continue load screen and
  • 'T to expand' tracker tooltip would show up.
  • World map will now show current location as an X (whether at Hero Lodge or on an Away Mission).

