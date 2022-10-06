0.6.3 has been released

Added features
- Result screen has been modified.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused no items immediately after account creation.
- Fixed a bug that caused an error when entering a race without an implant item and sliding the item.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Added features
Bug Fixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update