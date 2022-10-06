 Skip to content

BrainAccelerator Playtest update for 6 October 2022

0.6.3 has been released

Added features

  • Result screen has been modified.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that caused no items immediately after account creation.
  • Fixed a bug that caused an error when entering a race without an implant item and sliding the item.

