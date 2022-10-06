- modify the petrification effect 999 bug, changed to four rounds, a new recovery staff
- New Makuhari seed store (each level Makuhari has)
- New inter-scene transfer store (transfer store is not available in every curtain, so designed)
- Modify the ninth chapter divergence route bugs
- Modify the sixth chapter of the foreign minerals can not discover the problem
刻印战记：冰冻之剑 RE update for 6 October 2022
RE：Countermark Saga FS' October 7 Update Log Ver. 1.1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
