刻印战记：冰冻之剑 RE update for 6 October 2022

RE：Countermark Saga FS' October 7 Update Log Ver. 1.1.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. modify the petrification effect 999 bug, changed to four rounds, a new recovery staff
  2. New Makuhari seed store (each level Makuhari has)
  3. New inter-scene transfer store (transfer store is not available in every curtain, so designed)
  4. Modify the ninth chapter divergence route bugs
  5. Modify the sixth chapter of the foreign minerals can not discover the problem

