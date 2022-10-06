- Minor update, still compatible with the previous version
- By default, Soccer camera follows a single ball more closely now (adjustable in soccer camera settings)
- Added some smoothing to the default soccer camera
- Some small other fixes
Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 6 October 2022
Minor Update Notes for v0.84 v2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Turbo Sliders Unlimited Content Depot 1478341
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update