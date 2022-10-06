 Skip to content

Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 6 October 2022

Minor Update Notes for v0.84 v2

Share · View all patches · Build 9670203 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Minor update, still compatible with the previous version
  • By default, Soccer camera follows a single ball more closely now (adjustable in soccer camera settings)
  • Added some smoothing to the default soccer camera
  • Some small other fixes

Changed files in this update

Turbo Sliders Unlimited Content Depot 1478341
