Rustangelo update for 6 October 2022

RUSTANGELO updated for the new painting palette (320 colors)

Rustangelo update for 6 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rustangelo, automatic sign painter for RUST, now supports the new painting palette! It features 64 colors and Rustangelo PRO can paint using a total of 320 colors.

Changes include:

  • Added support for the new painting palette with 64 colors
  • Increased the maximum colors for PRO to 320 colors
  • Updated the tutorial for the new painting palette
  • Improved the painting engine mouse simulation algorithm
  • Fixed an issue with the chosen background color causing lighter colors not to paint

