RUSTANGELO updated for the new painting palette (320 colors)

Rustangelo, automatic sign painter for RUST, now supports the new painting palette! It features 64 colors and Rustangelo PRO can paint using a total of 320 colors.
Changes include:
- Added support for the new painting palette with 64 colors
- Increased the maximum colors for PRO to 320 colors
- Updated the tutorial for the new painting palette
- Improved the painting engine mouse simulation algorithm
- Fixed an issue with the chosen background color causing lighter colors not to paint
Changed files in this update