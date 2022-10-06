 Skip to content

Gelatine update for 6 October 2022

Slime whip ability and a bunch of tuning

Share · View all patches · Build 9669745 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New ability: Slime whip

  • Can be used both as a melee weapon and as a "hook" to traverse terrain.
  • Learnable as soon as you gain your first talent point.

Slime spear updates:

  • Slime spear now has an "auto attack" upgrade, making it more convenient for longer fights such as bosses.
  • Added a neat animation of "preparing" the spear projectile before throwing.

New structure: Ice castle

  • Newly created worlds will have a new structure generated on the surface of the snow biome
  • You might notice a portal-like device inside the castle - while it currently doesn't have any use, it will be used to enter an instanced dungeon in one of the later patches.

Tweaks:

  • Increased the XP rewards for initial quests, to allow the player to learn several starting abilities almost immediately after starting the game.
  • Flamethrower's base damage has been greatly increased, to make the ability viable in scenarios other than boss fights.
  • The cost of village improvements has been greatly reduced, to make the whole system more intuitive and reduce clutter.
  • The talent tree has been restructured and is now scrollable in all directions, to give more space for its further expansion in future patches.
  • Boss health was buffed by roughly 25% to compensate for the damage increase to player abilities.
  • Fixed an audio bug where the background music was restarting multiple times right after the world has finished loading.

