Slime whip ability and a bunch of tuning

New ability: Slime whip
- Can be used both as a melee weapon and as a "hook" to traverse terrain.
- Learnable as soon as you gain your first talent point.
Slime spear updates:
- Slime spear now has an "auto attack" upgrade, making it more convenient for longer fights such as bosses.
- Added a neat animation of "preparing" the spear projectile before throwing.
New structure: Ice castle
- Newly created worlds will have a new structure generated on the surface of the snow biome
- You might notice a portal-like device inside the castle - while it currently doesn't have any use, it will be used to enter an instanced dungeon in one of the later patches.
Tweaks:
- Increased the XP rewards for initial quests, to allow the player to learn several starting abilities almost immediately after starting the game.
- Flamethrower's base damage has been greatly increased, to make the ability viable in scenarios other than boss fights.
- The cost of village improvements has been greatly reduced, to make the whole system more intuitive and reduce clutter.
- The talent tree has been restructured and is now scrollable in all directions, to give more space for its further expansion in future patches.
- Boss health was buffed by roughly 25% to compensate for the damage increase to player abilities.
- Fixed an audio bug where the background music was restarting multiple times right after the world has finished loading.
