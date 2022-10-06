 Skip to content

Rhythm Knights: Double Treble update for 6 October 2022

Rhythm Knights: Double Treble V3.0.0 OUT NOW!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rhythm Knights: Double Treble - V3.0.0 Patch Notes:

  • Added New Easy Mode
  • Fixed Audio Mixing Issues
  • Fixed Animation Issues
  • Fixed Song Ending Early Glitch
  • Lowered Overall Base Volume
  • Story Mode is now Hard Mode

