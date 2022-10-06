Rhythm Knights: Double Treble V3.0.0 OUT NOW!

Rhythm Knights: Double Treble - V3.0.0 Patch Notes:
- Added New Easy Mode
- Fixed Audio Mixing Issues
- Fixed Animation Issues
- Fixed Song Ending Early Glitch
- Lowered Overall Base Volume
- Story Mode is now Hard Mode
