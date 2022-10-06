 Skip to content

Spheriums update for 6 October 2022

New update 0.90G

Build 9669098

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Enhancements

  • Add a new resource called Poppoxium that is used for crafting power-ups. Poppox drops 1 Poppoxium when disabled.
  • Enhance the Zogan enemy visual and add animations when firing and being hit by a projectile.
  • Change the displayed message and voice-over when picking up the Antimatter railgun power-up.
  • MegaPox and Spectral vines are now scannable.
  • Enhance Birlum enemy moving effect.
  • Enhance Bango enemy AI and hit animation.

Fixed Bugs

  • Fix multiple voice-overs playing at the same time.
  • Fix firing high-speed bullets when selecting the same weapon very quickly.
  • Fix no message being displayed if the voice-over volume was set to zero.
  • Megapox now tracks the player slowly instead of facing the player instantly.
  • In the French version of the game, log 1.5 was missing the code to unlock the Nexus.

Known Issues

  • English voice-over plays even if French is selected.
  • Sometimes the battle sound will keep playing after killing all enemies. FIX: Save/Load to fix the music until we fix the bug.
  • The soundtrack cuts when Kindra is speaking.
  • Materials on the TRX IV to be redone.
  • The game will currently display in full screen only on the native resolution of the screen. Otherwise, it will be displayed in a window.
  • Resolutions with an aspect ratio different from 1.77 will result in a distorted display.

Upcoming Update Features

  • Complete Korala.
  • Update the other available worlds.
  • Smarter AI & more creatures animations.
  • Improve the map by showing all resources.
  • Improved layout and design coherency for user interface.
  • Add Steam Achievements (full suite of 25+)
  • Controller Support (Xbox/Playstation)
  • Full options to adjust graphical settings.

