New update 0.90G

New Enhancements
- Add a new resource called Poppoxium that is used for crafting power-ups. Poppox drops 1 Poppoxium when disabled.
- Enhance the Zogan enemy visual and add animations when firing and being hit by a projectile.
- Change the displayed message and voice-over when picking up the Antimatter railgun power-up.
- MegaPox and Spectral vines are now scannable.
- Enhance Birlum enemy moving effect.
- Enhance Bango enemy AI and hit animation.
Fixed Bugs
- Fix multiple voice-overs playing at the same time.
- Fix firing high-speed bullets when selecting the same weapon very quickly.
- Fix no message being displayed if the voice-over volume was set to zero.
- Megapox now tracks the player slowly instead of facing the player instantly.
- In the French version of the game, log 1.5 was missing the code to unlock the Nexus.
Known Issues
- English voice-over plays even if French is selected.
- Sometimes the battle sound will keep playing after killing all enemies. FIX: Save/Load to fix the music until we fix the bug.
- The soundtrack cuts when Kindra is speaking.
- Materials on the TRX IV to be redone.
- The game will currently display in full screen only on the native resolution of the screen. Otherwise, it will be displayed in a window.
- Resolutions with an aspect ratio different from 1.77 will result in a distorted display.
Upcoming Update Features
- Complete Korala.
- Update the other available worlds.
- Smarter AI & more creatures animations.
- Improve the map by showing all resources.
- Improved layout and design coherency for user interface.
- Add Steam Achievements (full suite of 25+)
- Controller Support (Xbox/Playstation)
- Full options to adjust graphical settings.
Changed files in this update