[Neolithic]To the End update for 6 October 2022

Update, Version 20221006

English
##########Content############
[Furniture]Added 2 new cabinets and 2 new bookshelves.
[Commodity Market]The cabinets that come with the furniture vendors now have some variations in their appearance.
简体中文
##########Content############
【家具】新增了2种新的柜子和2种新的书架。
【小商品市场】和家具商人一起出现的柜子现在有了一些外观上的随机化。

