Noclipped update for 6 October 2022

Noclipped v1.2.0 patch3

Build 9668231

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Nope, the last patch didn't let the game be playable after level 5. Now it is finally fixed and ready to go :)

  • Fixed bug where doors on Level 5 never appear
  • Added an ability to close the sandbox developer tool selection screen with the escape key
  • Fixed bug where you can resume the game while having the settings menu opened
  • Fixed bug where the recipe for Firesalt explosives never appeared
  • Fixed bug where entities spawned right after the blackout ended
  • Buffed the blackout time from 150s to 450s
  • Fixed bug where the X in the credit screen didn't close the credits screen

