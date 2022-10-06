Noclipped v1.2.0 patch3

Nope, the last patch didn't let the game be playable after level 5. Now it is finally fixed and ready to go :)
- Fixed bug where doors on Level 5 never appear
- Added an ability to close the sandbox developer tool selection screen with the escape key
- Fixed bug where you can resume the game while having the settings menu opened
- Fixed bug where the recipe for Firesalt explosives never appeared
- Fixed bug where entities spawned right after the blackout ended
- Buffed the blackout time from 150s to 450s
- Fixed bug where the X in the credit screen didn't close the credits screen
Changed files in this update