Added : You can now Shift+Left Click the multiplier in upper left to customize the multiplier value (Max of 1.0 Million)
Changed : When you split the effect value of enchant items [Proficiency Scroll] and [Forging Anvil], it now uses the multiplier at top left, instead of just half.
Changed : Equipment order in Dictionary
Fixed : Equipment Inventory Sort in default is now corresponding to the dictionary's order
Fixed : Improved game performance
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos
Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 6 October 2022
IEH2 [ver. 1.1.11.13]
