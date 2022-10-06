IEH2 [ver. 1.1.11.13]

Added : You can now Shift+Left Click the multiplier in upper left to customize the multiplier value (Max of 1.0 Million)

Changed : When you split the effect value of enchant items [Proficiency Scroll] and [Forging Anvil], it now uses the multiplier at top left, instead of just half.

Changed : Equipment order in Dictionary

Fixed : Equipment Inventory Sort in default is now corresponding to the dictionary's order

Fixed : Improved game performance

Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos