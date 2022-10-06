 Skip to content

Procemon update for 6 October 2022

Update 1.1.0

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed a bug that made the game unwinnable.
  • UI & Sound: Improved feedback when the player wins a battle. Added a sound effect for when a monster levels up and when a monster is charmed. When a monster is added to the dex, the dex entry appears.
  • UI: Added an asterisk on the dex screen for each monster that you've charmed. This is not backwards-compatible: older saves don't have this data, but will start to update with charmed data now as you charm monsters.

