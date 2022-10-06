- Fixed a bug that made the game unwinnable.
- UI & Sound: Improved feedback when the player wins a battle. Added a sound effect for when a monster levels up and when a monster is charmed. When a monster is added to the dex, the dex entry appears.
- UI: Added an asterisk on the dex screen for each monster that you've charmed. This is not backwards-compatible: older saves don't have this data, but will start to update with charmed data now as you charm monsters.
Procemon update for 6 October 2022
Update 1.1.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
