Updated on 06/10/2022

Interface: the interface now adapts to the screen resolution
Interface: added tooltip for difficulty levels
Interface: added "enable startup message" option in gameplays options to show/hide the message at the beginning of the game
Interface: added a message at the start of a game to help players get started
Interface: fixed a bug concerning the results of the survey
Enigma: fixed a bug that did not validate the end of the enigma for the clients
Performance: fixed a bug that could strongly affect the fps of the clients
Gameplay: there is no more hidden area in easy
Farm2: fixed the movement of an object used by the ghost
Ruined castle: fixed a bug that could prevent a game from starting
