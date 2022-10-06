 Skip to content

Broken : Paranormal investigation update for 6 October 2022

Updated on 06/10/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9667339 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Interface: the interface now adapts to the screen resolution
Interface: added tooltip for difficulty levels
Interface: added "enable startup message" option in gameplays options to show/hide the message at the beginning of the game
Interface: added a message at the start of a game to help players get started
Interface: fixed a bug concerning the results of the survey

Enigma: fixed a bug that did not validate the end of the enigma for the clients

Performance: fixed a bug that could strongly affect the fps of the clients

Gameplay: there is no more hidden area in easy

Farm2: fixed the movement of an object used by the ghost
Ruined castle: fixed a bug that could prevent a game from starting

