- Updated the game engine to Godot 3.5.1 for OSX systems.
- Phage stations will not re-spawn in front of you when you are flying away from them anymore.
- The gravimetric drone display would reset every hour that passed in real-time.
- The focus effect on HUD buttons is now more visible.
- Fixed a bug that could cause a crash while handling new leaderboard entries.
- The game would crash if your ship ran out of propellant while performing an astrogation countdown.
- Fixed keyboard/gamepad button order on the Settings screen.
- Added Ukrainian language support.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 6 October 2022
0.559.4 - Quantum Leap
Patchnotes via Steam Community
