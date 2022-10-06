 Skip to content

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 6 October 2022

0.559.4 - Quantum Leap

Share · View all patches · Build 9667063

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated the game engine to Godot 3.5.1 for OSX systems.
  • Phage stations will not re-spawn in front of you when you are flying away from them anymore.
  • The gravimetric drone display would reset every hour that passed in real-time.
  • The focus effect on HUD buttons is now more visible.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause a crash while handling new leaderboard entries.
  • The game would crash if your ship ran out of propellant while performing an astrogation countdown.
  • Fixed keyboard/gamepad button order on the Settings screen.
  • Added Ukrainian language support.

