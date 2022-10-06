Hotfix to 1.0.6.2

Hello gardening friends!
A small hotfix for today!
Enjoy your garden!
Fixed
- The game would not save if players had bought a second garbage container.
Updated
- Switching between tasks is now done with the Q-Key instead of the F-Key.
