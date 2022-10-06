 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Garden Simulator update for 6 October 2022

Hotfix to 1.0.6.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9667041 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello gardening friends!

A small hotfix for today!

Enjoy your garden!

Fixed
  • The game would not save if players had bought a second garbage container.
Updated
  • Switching between tasks is now done with the Q-Key instead of the F-Key.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1403311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link