Hell is Others update for 6 October 2022

Devs livestream: How the sound of Hell is Others is made?

Hey citizens!
We are half the way through the next fest.

Do you want to know what a [b]pug and our scariest monster have in common?[/b]

During your time in Century City, you probably heard many different sounds that helped make the city alive.

If you want to find out how those sounds were made and some sneak peeks about the music production, don't miss today's live stream!

Today you will meet

See you today at 2 pm CEST / 7 am CDT on our [url=https://www.twitch.tv/hell_is_others]Twitch channel
[/url]

