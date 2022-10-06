- Add dialog importer in dialog editor, now you can import dialogs written in MS World, Google Docs, etc.
- Fix a bug that the initial value of a passive skill's multiplier is 1 instead of 0.
- Update a tutorial about the game resource cache.
Mushroom Card RPG update for 6 October 2022
v1.01 Dialog Importer Update
