Mushroom Card RPG update for 6 October 2022

v1.01 Dialog Importer Update

Build 9666697

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add dialog importer in dialog editor, now you can import dialogs written in MS World, Google Docs, etc.
  • Fix a bug that the initial value of a passive skill's multiplier is 1 instead of 0.
  • Update a tutorial about the game resource cache.

