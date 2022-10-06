 Skip to content

Periphery update for 6 October 2022

Update October 6th.

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fences and gates now cost 20% less. But at the same time, the cost of the upgrade is no longer fixed as before, but with each next level it gradually increases by a fixed amount equal to half the cost of level 1.

