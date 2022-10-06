- Fences and gates now cost 20% less. But at the same time, the cost of the upgrade is no longer fixed as before, but with each next level it gradually increases by a fixed amount equal to half the cost of level 1.
Periphery update for 6 October 2022
Update October 6th.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update