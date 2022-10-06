 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heavyarms Assemble: WWII Playtest update for 6 October 2022

Updated on October 6

Share · View all patches · Build 9666543 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Prisoner camp release general bug
  2. The font of the meeting submit task button is not the same
  3. Some of the interfaces are closed when prompted by the tutorial
  4. The convoy has added a shutdown button
  5. Access to the card playing bug
  6. The production drawing interface is displayed incorrectly
  7. The training interface cannot open bugs
  8. Glossary bug
  9. When the factory and transportation team are shut down, there will be no more injured personnel even if they are tired
  10. Open the choice of city managers
  11. Modify the display of battle interface, country and faction icons
  12. Fix city battle, facility damage issues
  13. Modify the combat distance determination problem
  14. Problems modifying the process of tank movement
  15. Modify the display problem of the attribute of the battalion general entry
  16. Skip the settlement animation
  17. Fixed an issue where selecting enemy facilities had options

Changed files in this update

Depot 2131591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link