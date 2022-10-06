- Prisoner camp release general bug
- The font of the meeting submit task button is not the same
- Some of the interfaces are closed when prompted by the tutorial
- The convoy has added a shutdown button
- Access to the card playing bug
- The production drawing interface is displayed incorrectly
- The training interface cannot open bugs
- Glossary bug
- When the factory and transportation team are shut down, there will be no more injured personnel even if they are tired
- Open the choice of city managers
- Modify the display of battle interface, country and faction icons
- Fix city battle, facility damage issues
- Modify the combat distance determination problem
- Problems modifying the process of tank movement
- Modify the display problem of the attribute of the battalion general entry
- Skip the settlement animation
- Fixed an issue where selecting enemy facilities had options
Heavyarms Assemble: WWII Playtest update for 6 October 2022
Updated on October 6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
