Raid Healing update for 6 October 2022

Patch 1.0.21

Patch 1.0.21 · Build 9665584 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added abilities for units which can be used to reduce combat time especially in endgame Tier 50+.
  • The new abilities can be selected in the unit abilities priority.
  • The health points that enemy units receive with each level have been reduced.

