- Added abilities for units which can be used to reduce combat time especially in endgame Tier 50+.
- The new abilities can be selected in the unit abilities priority.
- The health points that enemy units receive with each level have been reduced.
Raid Healing update for 6 October 2022
Patch 1.0.21
