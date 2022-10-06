Patch Notes v1.1.4
- Change: Dampen Aeronautics/Flight thrust power at higher upgrade levels
- Fix: CRS Techlab geometry alignment correction (to eliminate a gap)
- Fix: Parasite disappearing in secure sockets ("air locks").
- Fix: A disappearing Matey Boy in Freight Workshop no longer disappears
- Fix: MUM shouldn't be able to open DORs for which she doesn't have the requisite key
- Fix: The Cloud TASKs could get stuck under certain conditions
- Fix: The Train at The Merging Station physics improvement to ensure it won't grind along its own rails (it was grinding to a halt for at least one player).
- Fix: Ensure juice meter keeps up with upgrade shotgun fire rate
- Fix: Take keyboard language into account when displaying key-bindings
Patch download size: 15 MB
Changed files in this update