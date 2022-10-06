 Skip to content

Ctrl Alt Ego update for 6 October 2022

Patch Notes v1.1.4

  • Change: Dampen Aeronautics/Flight thrust power at higher upgrade levels
  • Fix: CRS Techlab geometry alignment correction (to eliminate a gap)
  • Fix: Parasite disappearing in secure sockets ("air locks").
  • Fix: A disappearing Matey Boy in Freight Workshop no longer disappears
  • Fix: MUM shouldn't be able to open DORs for which she doesn't have the requisite key
  • Fix: The Cloud TASKs could get stuck under certain conditions
  • Fix: The Train at The Merging Station physics improvement to ensure it won't grind along its own rails (it was grinding to a halt for at least one player).
  • Fix: Ensure juice meter keeps up with upgrade shotgun fire rate
  • Fix: Take keyboard language into account when displaying key-bindings

Patch download size: 15 MB

