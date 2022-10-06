2022.10.6 更新说明

继续感谢各位玩家们的支持，我们修正了一些问题：
1修正了怪物小蜘蛛攻击时会进入卡死的状态。
2取消了一些BOSS攻击时附加的减益状态。
3降低了一些BOSS的难度。
接下来我们还会继续不断的完善游戏内容，再次感谢大家对本游戏的支持。
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
继续感谢各位玩家们的支持，我们修正了一些问题：
1修正了怪物小蜘蛛攻击时会进入卡死的状态。
2取消了一些BOSS攻击时附加的减益状态。
3降低了一些BOSS的难度。
接下来我们还会继续不断的完善游戏内容，再次感谢大家对本游戏的支持。
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update