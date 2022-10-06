 Skip to content

混沌小队（CHAOS SQUAD） update for 6 October 2022

2022.10.6 更新说明

Last edited by Wendy

继续感谢各位玩家们的支持，我们修正了一些问题：

1修正了怪物小蜘蛛攻击时会进入卡死的状态。
2取消了一些BOSS攻击时附加的减益状态。
3降低了一些BOSS的难度。

接下来我们还会继续不断的完善游戏内容，再次感谢大家对本游戏的支持。

