 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hope Trigger update for 6 October 2022

Update Version 1.37

Share · View all patches · Build 9665240 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

News :

  1. The maximum level is adjusted to 50.
  2. The maximum level of the four major alchemy has been adjusted to 3.
  3. The naming of enchanting jewel has changed. Because it will be a material in other alchemy produce, this change will make it easier to determine which one is it.

Fixed issue:

  1. The teleport UI of capsule was an error in the second page.
  2. The queen event after killing the captain may make the revive item of boss lost ability.
  3. The Note of monsters information had errors while changing pages.

Balance adjust:

1.Some monsters stamina has been lowered, it is easier to enter the execution status.

Changed files in this update

Hope_Trigger_content Depot 1727911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link