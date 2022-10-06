Update Version 1.37

News :
- The maximum level is adjusted to 50.
- The maximum level of the four major alchemy has been adjusted to 3.
- The naming of enchanting jewel has changed. Because it will be a material in other alchemy produce, this change will make it easier to determine which one is it.
Fixed issue:
- The teleport UI of capsule was an error in the second page.
- The queen event after killing the captain may make the revive item of boss lost ability.
- The Note of monsters information had errors while changing pages.
Balance adjust:
1.Some monsters stamina has been lowered, it is easier to enter the execution status.
Changed files in this update