 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Vaults update for 6 October 2022

Oct 5th, 2022 - Minor fixes and backend improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9664957 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-fixed Duel Quests Bug
-Recoded to Cloud

Changed files in this update

Vaults Content Depot 1444781
  • Loading history…
The Vaults Depot Depot 1444782
  • Loading history…
Depot 1444783
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link