-fixed Duel Quests Bug
-Recoded to Cloud
The Vaults update for 6 October 2022
Oct 5th, 2022 - Minor fixes and backend improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-fixed Duel Quests Bug
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Vaults Content Depot 1444781
- Loading history…
The Vaults Depot Depot 1444782
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update